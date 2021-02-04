Tom Brady's family left him home alone so he could prepare for the Super Bowl without distractions

Kevin Sabitus/AP Images Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s family left him home alone so he can prepare for the Super Bowl without distractions.

Brady and the Buccaneers have a rare home-field advantage, as the game is being played in Tampa.

Brady said he believes he will benefit from the extra time to study film and prepare his body.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home-field advantage for the Super Bowl is working out in Tom Brady’s favour.

Speaking to media on Monday, Brady revealed that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids left their house in Tampa to allow Brady to prepare for the Super Bowl by himself.

“My family won’t get back in town until Saturday,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I really had an empty house for what will be 12 days leading up to the game. That’s the most time I’ve had to really focus on what I need to do from a football standpoint.”

According to Stroud, Brady and his family are still staying in Derek Jeter’s mansion on Davis Island, though it is reportedly up for sale. TMZ reported in October that Brady and Bundchen were “expected” to buy a house on Davis Island, though it’s unclear if the sale went through.

This year’s lead-up to the big game is different for several reasons. It’s unusual for a team playing in the Super Bowl to have home-field advantage, as the Buccaneers will, with the game being played at Raymond James Stadium. That means no travel for the Bucs.

Additionally, because of the coronavirus pandemic, media has been virtual and the stadium will have limited capacity.

“I have time to get my body right. There’s been no travel for our team. It’s a home game. That’s very different,” Brady said. “We’re staying at our own home. That’s very different. You don’t have to eat hotel food for a week, that’s very different. The stadium will be, I don’t know, 25,000 people. That will be different.”

Brady said the extra time to study film will be beneficial for him.

“I think for me, the more I study, the more I watch, the more I understand, the more information I can process, the better it is for me.

“In that aspect, I love having the two weeks that we have, and with six days left it will go really quickly. But I’m going to use it the best I can and try to be as physically prepared, spend as much time with my body coach, Alex Guerrero, as possible. As much time studying film as possible and not waste any energy and be prepared for a long day on Sunday, because it’s a long day of football but we’ve got to give our best.”

Brady has always taken his Super Bowl preparation seriously. In 2016, after beating the Steelers in the AFC Championship, Brady said he stayed up until 1:30 A.M. watching film on the Atlanta Falcons to prepare for the Super Bowl.

“To have the opportunity for me to play in this game, it means a lot to me,” Brady told reporters on Monday. He added: “Obviously, we’re one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport, and I’ve been a part of that ultimate goal six other times. They’re all different. They have all meant something a little bit different to me.”

