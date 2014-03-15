CHART: Peyton Manning Vs. Tom Brady Is Not Even Close When It Comes To Earnings

Maybe the biggest debate in the NFL for this generation is Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning and who is the greater quarterback. One area where Manning wins easily is at the bank.

By the end of the 2014 season, Manning will have made $US227.0 million in his career, including all bonuses, in 17 seasons. Brady is nearly $US90 million behind Manning with career earnings that will reach $US139.7 million by the end of next season.

Manning has the advantage of two addition seasons, although his average per season ($13.4 million) is still considerably higher than Brady’s ($9.3 million). He also came into the league as a star and a top draft pick. It can also be argued that Brady sacrificed more money in negotiations to help the team in the long run, although both players have had contracts renegotiated.

Data via Spotrac.com

