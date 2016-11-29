Tom Brady is just the second quarterback to win 200 games in his career

The New England Patriots erased an early 10-0 lead and came back to beat the New York Jets 22-17 on Sunday. It was the 11th time in Tom Brady’s career that he led the Patriots to a win after trailing by at least ten points in the first half, most among all quarterbacks since 2000.

More importantly, it was the 200th win in Brady’s career, including the postseason, matching Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record.

Not only is Brady one of only two players with 200 wins, he is also still one of just 16 players who even have 100 wins, a list that includes Drew Bledsoe, the quarterback Brady replaced in New England (data via The Football Database).

