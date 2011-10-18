SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Tom Brady Is On Pace To Shatter Dan Marino's NFL Passing Yards Record

Through six games, Tom Brady is averaging 361 passing yards per game, and is on pace for 5,768 yards this season. At this rate, Brady will shatter Dan Marino’s record for most passing yards in a single season.



In 1984, Marino passed for 5,084, averaging 318 yards per game. In the 26 seasons since Marino’s record, only one quarterback has even come close to breaking the record. That was Drew Brees, in 2008, throwing for 5,069 yards.

Brady got off to a huge start with 517 yards in week one and 423 yards the next week. And while nobody expects too many more of those games, they do give Brady a nice cushion as he chases Marino’s record.

Here is a week-by-week comparison of Brady and Marino…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.