Tom Brady calls Donald Trump 'a good friend,' stops short of endorsing him for president

Tom Brady attempted to clarify his stance on Donald Trump during a radio interview on Tuesday morning, referring to the controversial presidential candidate as “a good friend,” but refusing to answer if he was supporting him for president.

Brady caused a mini-firestorm in September when he said it “I hope so, [it] would be great,” if Trump was elected president.

For those who did not hear the comment, they missed that Brady actually said it with a bit of a chuckle and added a comment about how if Trump were elected, “there would be a putting green on the White House lawn, I can tell you that.”

When many took that to mean Brady was endorsing Trump for president, Brady was forced to backtrack a bit and clarify his stance.

“I don’t even know what the issues are,” Brady said in September. “I haven’t paid attention to politics in a long time. It’s actually not something that I really even enjoy. It’s way off my radar.”

That seemed to quell the Brady-Trump story until Trump brought up Brady during a Washington Post interview last week, saying Brady is responsible for his approval rating in Massachusetts.

“In Massachusetts, I’m at 48 per cent. You know why? Tom Brady said Trump’s the greatest,” Trump said. “He says it to anyone who asks him.”

On Tuesday, Brady appeared on WEEI in Boston and was once again forced to defend his stance on Trump (via NFL.com).

“Can I just stay out of this debate? Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say. He’s a good friend of mine. He’s always been so supportive of me — for the last 15 years, since I judged a beauty pageant for him, which was one of the very first things that I did that thought was really cool. That came along with winning the Super Bowl. He’s always invited me to play golf. I’ve always enjoyed his company. “I support all my friends in everything they do. I think it’s pretty remarkable what he’s achieved in his life. You’re going from business, kind of an incredible business man and then a TV star, and then getting into politics. It’s a pretty different career path. I think that is pretty remarkable.”

When the host at WEEI followed up by directly asking Brady if he is endorsing Trump, Brady side-stepped the question by simply saying, “this is really important to you guys, huh?”

In the WaPo interview, Trump attempted to explain why Brady remains non-committal of his endorsement, at least publicly.

“You know, it’s hard for a guy like him to say that,” Trump explained. “When you’re a football player, you don’t want to be taking sides in campaigns and having the Hillary [Clinton] people now say you’re not as good as Bart Starr. You understand. So Tom Brady is great.”

So there it is, Brady really does endorse Trump. However, Brady doesn’t want “Hillary people” to say he is not as good as the 10th or 11th-best quarterback ever. Or maybe not.

