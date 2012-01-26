The Fabulous Life Of Tom Brady (Or, Why Everyone Thinks He's A Pretty Boy)

Tony Manfred
tom brady at the kentucky derby

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tom Brady may or may not be a pretty boy.On the one hand, he’s a gutty quarterback who takes hit after hit and pops right up.

On the other hand, he wears fuzzy girl boots.

But whatever your opinion of Brady is, there’s no denying that he leads a life of luxury off the gridiron.

First thing's first, he's married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen — by most accounts the most beautiful and successful model on Earth

He also dated and had a son with actress Bridget Moynahan in his pre-Gisele days

He has all sorts of houses. He sold his Upper West Side condo last year for $18 million

He also sold his Boston condo for $10.5 million. Why the big selloff?

Oh right, he's building a ridiculous $20 million mansion in L.A.

His cars leave something to be desired though. He got in an accident last year while driving a regular old Audi

He goes to all the socialitey-type events around the world, like the Kentucky Derby (pictured), or Brazil's famed Carnival

His endorsements tally a massive $10 million per year. Here he is in an Under armour ad

Source: Sports Illustrated

He's a spokesman for man UGGs, much to everyone's delight

He's a style icon. It's big news when he so much as gets a haircut

On the field, his salary comes in at $18 million per year

Source: Sporting News

As tough as it is to believe, no one thought TB would turn out this way

He was just a sixth-round pick coming out of college. And he dressed like this

But then the Patriots started winning, and Brady started dominating

And now look at him

How's he stack up to a completely different sports icon

