The Fabulous Life Of Tom Brady (Or, Why Everyone Thinks He's A Pretty Boy)

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tom Brady may or may not be a pretty boy.On the one hand, he’s a gutty quarterback who takes hit after hit and pops right up.
On the other hand, he wears fuzzy girl boots.
But whatever your opinion of Brady is, there’s no denying that he leads a life of luxury off the gridiron.
First thing's first, he's married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen — by most accounts the most beautiful and successful model on Earth
His cars leave something to be desired though. He got in an accident last year while driving a regular old Audi
He goes to all the socialitey-type events around the world, like the Kentucky Derby (pictured), or Brazil's famed Carnival
