Tom Brady Has The Final Word On The Patriots-Panthers Call: 'My Mum Thought It Was A Penalty'

Tom Brady

chased down the officialsand dropped an f-bomb after a controversial call on the final play of the Patriots’ 24-20 loss to the Panthers on Monday.

He has moved from the anger stage, but he’s still talking about it.

From NFL Network’s Albert Breer:

Brady on the Carolina call: “My mum thought it was a penalty. … No more thoughts.”

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 20, 2013

That should be the final word on the controversy.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick refused to talk about the officials in the postgame press conference. But judging by his immediate reaction and this amazing mum quote, he’s not happy.

The general consensus is that it should have been called passive interference. The referees defended their decision by saying the contact on Rob Gronkowski in the end zone occurred simultaneously with the interception. But that’s not backed up by the replay.

Here’s the play again:

