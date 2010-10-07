Tom Brady May Have Lost A Receiver, But He Gained An Endorsement Deal

Brady rocking Under Armour on Monday Night Football

Photo: AP Images

With his Nike deal expired, CNBC’s Darren Rovell reports that the quarterback is in talks with Under Armour for a new apparel sponsorship:Brady’s endorsement could be a nice boost for the Under Armour brand, which has suddenly shifted focus from signing defensive players to offensive weapons. The company’s last two NFL signees included Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin.



The cover-boy will be, by far, Under Armour’s biggest spokesperson and investors are taking notice of the growing sportswear company. Shares of the $1 billion company’s stock are up 65 per cent YTD.

Under Armour is also set launch its first basketball shoe line in less than three weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.