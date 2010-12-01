Tom Brady, Man Of Many Shoes, To Endorse UGG Brand

Photo: Dawn Olsen

Australian fashion footwear and outerwear manufacturer UGG announced a partnership with Tom Brady yesterday on CNBC’s Mad Money program.It’s the second footwear deal that Tom Brady has signed this month. Previously, he became a spokesperson (and shareholder) of Maryland-based athletic apparel company Under Armour.



Angel Martinez, CEO of UGG parent company Deckers Outdoor explained the agreement:

“We have decided that we needed to just get the word out there that it’s a brand for guys … And who better to give guys permission to wear UGG than … Tom Brady.”

Today shares of the company’s stock opened at 75.11, more than two points higher from Decker’s 73.01 Monday close.

Brady is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who probably knows a thing or two about ladies’ shoes.

