TOM BRADY: How one of richest NFL players of all time spends his millions

We got an oddly compelling look into the life of Tom Brady when a cache of his personal emails were publicly released as the result of a Deflategate lawsuit.

There’s no smoking gun, and Brady comes off as a good guy in the emails. But there is one particularly amusing exchange where he’s appalled that he has to buy a $US8,500 pool cover.

Brady is the league’s biggest celebrity and one of its highest-earning players ever at nearly $US150 million.

Here’s how he makes and spends his money.

Don't be too sad for him, though. He'll still make $8 million in NFL salary this year, and about $7 million in endorsements.

Perhaps his most famous endorsement: Uggs for men.

In 2014, Under Armour signed Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, to an endorsement deal.

Brady's earnings are nothing compared with Gisele's.

In 2013 the couple finished building a massive mansion in Los Angeles from scratch.

Redfin

It was a totally customised, 14,000-square-foot house.

Redfin

It even had a moat and a chicken coop so they could eat fresh eggs.

But in a surprise move, they flipped the house to Dr. Dre for $40 million months after building it.

Redfin

They're still set on houses. They bought an apartment on the 47th floor of the luxury building One Madison in New York City for $14 million in 2013.

They used to live in a Boston condo but sold it for $9.2 million in the summer of 2012.

They built another house from scratch in the Boston suburb of Brookline.

After a cache of Brady's emails were made public because of the Deflategate lawsuit, it was revealed that Tom was very unhappy with having to pay $8,500 for a new pool cover at this Brookline house. He wanted a white one, but no dice.

NFLPA

Tower of Terror is about as wild as he gets.

Or the VIP box at Brazil's famed Carnival.

But there are no boats or planes or 20-man entourages with him.

