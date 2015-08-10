TOM BRADY: How one of richest NFL players of all time spends his millions

We got an oddly compelling look into the life of Tom Brady when a cache of his personal emails were publicly released as the result of a Deflategate lawsuit.
There’s no smoking gun, and Brady comes off as a good guy in the emails. But there is one particularly amusing exchange where he’s appalled that he has to buy a $US8,500 pool cover.
Brady is the league’s biggest celebrity and one of its highest-earning players ever at nearly $US150 million.
Here’s how he makes and spends his money.
Don't be too sad for him, though. He'll still make $8 million in NFL salary this year, and about $7 million in endorsements.
They're still set on houses. They bought an apartment on the 47th floor of the luxury building One Madison in New York City for $14 million in 2013.
After a cache of Brady's emails were made public because of the Deflategate lawsuit, it was revealed that Tom was very unhappy with having to pay $8,500 for a new pool cover at this Brookline house. He wanted a white one, but no dice.
