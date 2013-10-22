TOM BRADY: 'Losing Sucks, And Especially To The Jets'

The Jets and the Patriots have always been rivals in the AFC East. No matter how much the Jets are struggling, and how good the Patriots are, it’s always a good, close game.

Sunday’s match-up proved this. The Jets won after a bizarre and controversial call in overtime.

And Tom Brady is not happy about it. Brady went on WEEI Sunday after the game to talk about the loss and here’s what he had to say:

“Nobody feels worse about the loss than me. Losing sucks, and especially to the Jets. I’m going to go out there and try to have my best week this week.”

Brady also talked about his struggles this season and how he’s working as hard as he can to be consistent.

But at 5-2, and still leading the AFC East, the Pats aren’t in terrible shape, and Brady knows that, he said:

“We’re 5-2, we’re in a decent position. Our whole season’s ahead of us … It’s not like we’re getting blown out 40-0. We have plenty of opportunities to win. We’ve just got to do it when the game’s on the line, we’ve got to do more to help our defence out. It’s easier said than done. We’ve got to get to work and we’ve got to start doing a better job.”

The Patriots take on the Dolphins next Sunday in Foxboro.

