Tom Brady Lies To The Media To Avoid Controversy

Photo: GQ

Tom Brady admitted he doesn’t always say what he really feels to the media so he can avoid creating controversy, according to Larry Brown Sports.And he does it for his team. In a interview on Westway One Brady said:



“When there is controversy, all your teammates start getting asked about ‘What Brady said.’ Really, it becomes a distraction to the team. You’re trying to get ready for an important game on the weekend, and then now, on Thursday and Friday, the only thing that people want to talk about is some comment the quarterback on your team made.”

This comes after Brady told fans to “start drinking at 8 a.m.” and “get nice and rowdy,” for the Patriots game last weekend…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.