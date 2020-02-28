Tom Brady has reportedly told people 'very close' to him that he is leaving the Patriots

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Has Tom Brady played his final snap as a member of the New England Patriots?

It’s feeling more and more likely that Tom Brady has played his last snap as a New England Patriot.

The NFL insider Jeff Darlington told ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday morning that Brady had told people “very close” to him that he was “going somewhere else.”

“We need to wrap our heads around the fact that it is far more likely than not that Tom Brady will not be back with the Patriots,” Darlington said.

Should Brady decide to leave, Darlington cited the Titans, the Raiders, and the Buccaneers as potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s becoming more and more apparent that Tom Brady may not play out the final years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and while it’s still possible that he decides to re-up with the Patriots, the winds seem to be blowing in a different direction.

“At this point I would be stunned if he returned to New England,” the NFL insider Jeff Darlington told ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday morning.

“It is not as if Tom Brady is flirting with the possibility of free agency so he can ultimately come back with the Patriots,” Darlington said. “He is absolutely looking forward to free agency.”

Darlington added that Brady was telling people “very close” to him: “It’s not going to happen. I’m going somewhere else.”

“We need to wrap our heads around the fact that it is far more likely than not that Tom Brady will not be back with the Patriots,” Darlington said.

Jeff Darlington says Tom Brady has told people "very close" to him: "I'm going somewhere else." Adds he'd be "stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots." pic.twitter.com/4hRzqPeWhM — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 27, 2020

Brady has teased a departure from the Patriots for some time now, starting with a cryptic Instagram post that later turned out to be a commercial for Hulu.

But since then, the possibility of Brady’s departure has gone from punch line to probable.

Brady will officially become available Wednesday, March 18, free to sign with any of the 32 teams in the league should he so choose.

Read more:

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach explains how he knew Patrick Mahomes was special before he ever took an NFL snap

NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

The NFL’s most mystifying backup quarterback would love stick with the Saints for at least one more season

Tom Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career – these are the 12 potential landing spots with the best odds of signing the Patriots superstar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.