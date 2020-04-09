Tom Brady says Kobe Bryant's death further cemented his goal to keep playing football into his 40s

Patrick Semansky/AP Images; Matt Slocum/AP Images Tom Brady said he and Kobe Bryant shared a similar mindset.

Tom Brady told Howard Stern that Kobe Bryant’s death reinforced Brady’s desire to keep playing football and living life the way he wants.

“We all think we’re going to live forever, but the reality is, we don’t know when our day is going to come … why don’t I live my life the way that I want and enjoy it in the ways that are going to be most fulfilling to me?” Brady said.

While Bryant had moved past basketball and was succeeding in new areas, Brady has repeatedly stated his desire to play into his 40s, citing playing football as something he loves to do.

Brady will be 43 on the day the NFL is scheduled to start in 2020, although it remains unclear whether the season will start on time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady will be 43 when – or if, depending on if there’s a season – he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has long stated his desire to play football into his 40s, with 45 often thrown around as a possible target date. That goal hasn’t been affected by slippage in play or changing teams.

On Wednesday, Brady told Howard Stern on “The Howard Stern Show” that his goal was reinforced by Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in January.

“Kobe thought he had a long life, too,” Brady said, adding that he and Bryant had a “great connection” because they shared a similar mindset.

“When I look at his life, we all think we’re going to live forever, but the reality is, we don’t know when our day is going to come. I could sit here and say, stop playing football, so I can worry about what’s going to happen or worry about this or that, instead of saying, why don’t I live my life the way that I want and enjoy it in the ways that are going to be most fulfilling to me. Which, for me, is doing what I love to do.”

Brady and Bryant’s mindsets may have differed in their approach to the end of their careers. Bryant’s play had fallen off in the final years of his career and he began preparing for his life after basketball. His death struck so many as a tragedy, in part, because he was succeeding post-basketball, getting into “storytelling” with children’s books, movies, and podcasts.

However, for Brady, football is what he enjoys, and he wants to continue with it as long as he can.

“You don’t tell a musician stop singing at the age of 42. You don’t tell a great painter, stop painting at 42,” Brady told Stern.

“Now if you wanna stop – stop, go ahead. But for me, because I feel like I can still play, doesn’t mean I should stop playing because that’s what everyone is telling me to do.”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Tom Brady.

Of course, singing and painting doesn’t come with the physical risks of football. Brady confirmed to Stern on Wednesday that he has had concussions – something his wife, Gisele Bündchen, has mentioned in the past. Bündchen has reportedly pressed Brady to consider retiring before, but Brady has marched on anyway.

As Brady noted to Stern, he has essentially designed his life to give him an advantage over others to keep playing football.

Brady has a famously strict diet, and though he said he does allow himself cheat meals, he eats healthy consistently, gets plenty of rest, and drinks “hundreds” of ounces of water per day. He also avoids traditional, heavy weight-lifting to keep his muscles lean and pliable.

Brady told Stern he is in “uncharted territory” as an athlete, trying to play at a high level at 43. It doesn’t sound as if he’ll stop on his own accord any time soon.

