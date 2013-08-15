Video Of Tom Brady Injuring His Knee

Philip Johnson

Tom Brady left Patriots practice today with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss

Pats fan Chad Kopcak recorded the play that has Patriots fans terrified:

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin reports that lineman Nate Solder was pushed back into Brady by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end during the teams’ shared practice today.

We are waiting word on the condition of Brady’s left knee. It is the same knee he injured in the first game of 2008 that sidelined him for the year.

