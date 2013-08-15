Video Of Tom Brady Injuring His Knee

Tom Brady left Patriots practice today with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss

Pats fan Chad Kopcak recorded the play that has Patriots fans terrified:

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin reports that lineman Nate Solder was pushed back into Brady by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end during the teams’ shared practice today.

Deductive reasoning puts Adrian Clayborn as the DE who pushed Nate Solder into Brady

— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 14, 2013

We are waiting word on the condition of Brady’s left knee. It is the same knee he injured in the first game of 2008 that sidelined him for the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.