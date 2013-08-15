Tom Brady Is Fine, Could Practice Today After His Awkward-Looking Knee Injury

Tom Brady avoided a significant knee injury when he fell to the ground and

limped off of the practice fieldat New England Patriots training camp yesterday, according to widespread reports.

He sprained his knee, but will be ok.

The plan is for him to practice today and then play in tomorrow night’s preseason game if all goes well.

“He basically just got kicked,” a source told ESPN’s Ed Werder.

It’s good news all around. Yesterday afternoon, when this video of the injury came out, alarm bells were sounding all over New England.

Here’s the play:

