Tom Brady deftly changed a formation on the fly to set up the Patriots' first touchdown of the playoffs

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman teamed up for what appeared to be a clever little adjustment to score the New England Patriots’ first touchdown on Saturday night against the Titans.

Facing second-and-goal from the five-yard line, Tom Brady lined up under centre with Edelman split out wide to his right. But before the snap, Brady first waved at Edelman to move closer. When Edelman didn’t move, Brady then seemed to yell over to Edelman, “Julian! [move to the] slot!”

Edelman crept over from the outside and into the slot, apparently unaware that he had been in the wrong place. But just before the snap, he darted towards Brady, taking an end-around handoff and running into the end zone untouched to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

While it’s impossible to tell if Brady’s call-out was a solid bit of acting or a genuine plea to his receiver to get in the right position, the way that Edelman delays his initial response, only to snap into action the moment the play begins, seems to imply that his leisurely pace was a part of the plan all along.

The Patriots have used plenty of tricks in their time as the most dominant NFL franchise in history, but an Oscar-worthy performance from Brady and Edelman certainly feels like a new one.

