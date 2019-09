Photo: AP

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received 50 out of 50 votes to win the Associated Press’ NFL Most Valuable Player Award.Brady threw 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, while leading his team to the NFL’s best record this season.



But he’s not playing today, so who cares? Back to the Super Bowl ….

