Tom Brady Is The Latest Player To Conceal The Nike Swoosh

NFL players with lucrative endorsement deals are finding loopholes to spurn Nike, the league’s official sponsor.New England quarterback Tom Brady, who has a deal with Under Armour, covered the Nike Swoosh on his sweatshirt with a piece of tape during the weekly media session, according to The Boston Globe’s Shalise Young.



The general policy outlined by the NFL Rule Book states that player are prohibited from wearing, displaying or promoting other licensed equipment unless the identification has been approved by the league office. It also prohibits conveying personal messages on game-day.

Nothing about concealing a logo except during games on official jerseys.

Brady was simply following the lead of another quarterback.

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was the first player to blatantly go out of his way to cover up the mark of NFL’s official apparel sponsor in Week 1. Griffin was later scolded by the NFL.

Brady delivered another subtle jab, proving that players can have brand loyalty despite the NFL’s deal with Nike.

