Tom Brady Is Quietly Having One Of The Best Seasons Ever

With three weeks remaining in the seasons, Tom Brady has thrown 29 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. In the history of the NFL, only one quarterback has completed a season with at least 25 touchdown passes and no more than five interceptions. And that was Brady in 2010 (36 TD, 4 INT).



In addition, his 7.3 touchdown-to-interception ratio would rank third all-time, behind his own 2010 season (9.0) and Aaron Rodgers in 2011 (7.5). In fact, only three quarterbacks have ever posted a ratio of at least 5.0 (Brady twice, Rodgers, Steve Deberg; min. 20 TD).

And quarterbacks have become more efficient in recent years, as we can see below, Brady is taking it to extreme levels. Only two other quarterbacks this season have a ratio of at least 4.0…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

