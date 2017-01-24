Tom Brady is the most successful quarterback in NFL history

On Sunday, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots past the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LI.

Is Brady the greatest quarterback of all time? That is certainly debatable. But if winning is the best measure of success, it is hard to argue with the idea that Brady is the most successful quarterback of all time.

Brady has already won four Super Bowls, tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most all time. Now he is going to his seventh Super Bowl in 15 seasons as a starting quarterback. Nobody else has been a starting quarterback in more than five.

Brady is 39 years old now. But considering how well he played this season, it is easy to imagine that this won’t be his last Super Bowl either.

