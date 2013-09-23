Tom Brady Is Freaking Out

Tom Brady has no one to pass to. Wes Welker left for the Broncos, Aaron Hernandez is in jail, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola are hurt.

Brady isn’t used to this, and it shows.

Against the Bucs, Brady threw an interception in the endzone. He hasn’t thrown an interception in the endzone in the regular season since 2011.

Tom is pissed (via SB Nation):

But it’s not the first time we’ve seen Brady upset on the sidelines this season. Last week against the Jets, Brady freaked out at his receivers for dropping passes:

The calm and collected Brady we’re used to is gone this season.

Now, Brady is reportedly taking matters into his own hands. Today, reports came out that Brady himself has called Deion Branch and Brandon Lloyd to try and get them to come back to the Pats and play wide receiver.

Ian Rapoport said on NFL Gameday Morning:

“The Patriots’ brass may believe they are set at wide receiver but Tom Brady does not. We’re told that Brady himself has been calling and texting two familiar faces: Deion Branch and Brandon Lloyd. As far as Branch, he’s sitting ready for whenever the Patriots call. Lloyd, however, has said that he’s not quite ready to play football.”

As for his on-field freak outs? After the Jets game last week, Brady said he needed to improve his body language.

But even this week, his frustration is getting the best of him.

The Pats are 2-0 and most likely about to beat the Bucs, but it’s definitely not going as smoothly as Brady would like it.

