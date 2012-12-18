Tom Brady Is Amazingly Good At QB Sneaks For Some Reason

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

We don’t even know what to make of this stat that Grantland’s Bill Barnwell dropped in his big NFL wrap-up this morning: Tom Brady is 18/19 in his career on 4th-and-1 QB sneaks.That’s got to be tops in the league over the past decade or so.



In 2010 and 2011 the conversion rate on those QB sneaks was 80%, according to the Big Lead’s Jason Lisk. Brady’s career percentage is a cool 94.7%.

We assume this has something to do with his size (he’s 6’4″) or his experience or his tricky snap counts.

But we’re kind of at a loss trying to analyse this. It’s just an amazing little tidbit that has flown under the radar and is probably more important than we realise.

