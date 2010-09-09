Tom Brady In Car Crash – Jaws Of Life Used To Rescue Other Driver

That’s Tom on the right.

Photo: Dawn Olsen

Patriots QB Tom Brady was in a two car crash at 6:34 this morning, according to reports.Responders used the “Jaws Of Life” to rescue the driver of the other car, a Ford minivan.



Brady suffered whiplash and was shaken up, but reports indicate he was otherwise unharmed.

The quarterback, who won three (and played in four) Super Bowls for the Patriots in the last decade, is reportedly in the middle of negotiating a new contract that would pay him $58 million over three years.

The NFL season starts tonight with a game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. Brady’s season starts Sunday.

Brady is worth a lot to the Patriots. After he suffered a season-ending knee injury two years ago, analysts estimated the franchises value took a $100 million hit.

