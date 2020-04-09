Tom Brady says he made a list of the key factors that brought him to Tampa Bay, including good coaching, being close to family, and warm weather

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Tom Brady says he made a list of around 20 factors that mattered to him while deciding which team he would join for the 2020 season.

Tom Brady broke down his decision-making process during free agency in an interview with SiriusXM’s Howard Stern.

Brady said he made a list of about 20 factors that mattered to him in the next phase of his career and found which of his potential options best fit with that plan.

Being able to stay close to family, coaching, and warm weather were all components of his decision to leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady’s jump to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the biggest move of a wild NFL offseason.

After 20 years and six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, the decision to leave the franchise he had spent the entirety of his playing career with was not an easy one, but Brady feels like it was the right one.

During an extensive, two-hour interview with SiriusXM’s Howard Stern, Brady talked about the process he took while debating the pros and cons of each of his potential destinations.

“I wrote down 20 different things that were important to me,” Brady said. “Then I prioritised what was important, and then I kind of scaled it, and then I looked at all the different opportunities that were out there.”

Brady said that their lists covered a wide range of factors, from how difficult it would be to see his family, to the roster of the team he would be joining, and everything in between.

“There’s a family decision – my son Jack lives in New York, being close to him was important,” Brady said. “And playing with great players was important – I’ve had that with the Patriots forever, but I wanted to continue to play with great players. Coaching was important. It’s the first time that I’ll play in a warm climate, which I thought was pretty great.”

Stern noted that his new coach, Bruce Arians, was something of a funhouse mirror version of Bill Belichick, with Arians notoriously loose and jovial compared to Belichick’s emotionally flat march towards excellence.

“I like him a lot,” Brady said. “He has a different way about him, but it’s authentic to him. And I think the best thing for a coach to be is authentic to who you are. He’s definitely someone who tells you straight, which I appreciate too.”

We won’t know until the fall whether or not Brady’s move to the Buccaneers was a success when it comes to football, but it sounds as though Brady is quite happy with where he landed.

