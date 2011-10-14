Tom Brady Is Selling His Penthouse In Boston For $10.5 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Tom Brady and his model wife Giselle are trying to sell their penthouse on Beacon Street in Boston once again.This time, they have it on the market for $10.5 million, according to Inside Track.



Brady tried to sell it back in 2009 at $10.9 million and failed.

The penthouse has a beautiful facade and great views of the Charles River.

