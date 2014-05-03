Tom Brady Wears Ridiculous Hat

Tom Brady is a big Kentucky Derby fan. The quarterback was spotted at Churchill Downs Friday and he got into the Derby spirit with a ridiculous hat. Fellow Pats teammate Vince Wilfork is also there (right):

That hat… RT @FieldYates: Photo via @KyDerbyJay: Tom Brady and Vince Wilfork on-hand before the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/ptdRKE3Ug9

— Nick Underhill (@Nick_Underhill) May 2, 2014

Here’s another angle:

Wilfork is in a full linen, baby blue ensemble that is equally as ridiculous as Brady’s hat:

In 2013 Brady won about $US24,000 and we got the wonderful reaction video:

