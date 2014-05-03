Tom Brady Wears Ridiculous Hat

Tom Brady is a big Kentucky Derby fan. The quarterback was spotted at Churchill Downs Friday and he got into the Derby spirit with a ridiculous hat. Fellow Pats teammate Vince Wilfork is also there (right):
That hat… RT @FieldYates: Photo via @KyDerbyJay: Tom Brady and Vince Wilfork on-hand before the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/ptdRKE3Ug9
— Nick Underhill (@Nick_Underhill) May 2, 2014
Here’s another angle:
Also spotted in the Turf Club – #NFL quarterback Tom Brady #KyOaks @Patriots pic.twitter.com/ZNZIg5VGch
— Toni Konz (@tkonz) May 2, 2014
Wilfork is in a full linen, baby blue ensemble that is equally as ridiculous as Brady’s hat:
Me and my baby @mrs75 #KyDerby #OaksDay #BarnstableBrown pic.twitter.com/mxw2IZfOqY
— Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) May 2, 2014
In 2013 Brady won about $US24,000 and we got the wonderful reaction video:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.