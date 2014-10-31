Tom Brady Has Been On Fire Since Getting Destroyed By The Chiefs

Jim Rogash/Getty Tom Brady hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 4.

In a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Tom Brady was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter after going 14-for-23 for 159 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

After that game, even rational NFL observers asked whether the Brady/Belichick era was coming to a close.

Since then, though, the 38-year-old Brady has been on fire and the Patriots are 4-0.

In the last four weeks, Brady has thrown 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions, with an average completion percentage of 69% and an average passer rating of 125.5.

Last Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Brady threw for over 350 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 85% of his passes — only the second time in NFL history anyone has put up such numbers. Brady has done it both times.

The only other quarterback who comes close to those numbers in that past four weeks is, coincidentally, Peyton Manning, who will face off against Brady this Sunday. Though Manning also has 14 touchdowns and a higher completion percentage, he has also thrown two interceptions in the last four weeks.

Brady has equated the recent success to two things: an improved offensive line and putting the disaster against the Chiefs behind him. Brady told the Boston Globe, “When we got our butts kicked against Kansas City, you have to put the game behind you and move forward — understand the things you screwed up, and the way that you need to play.”

