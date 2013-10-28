Tom Brady's Injured Hand Was Super Swollen When He Led A 14-Point Comeback Against The Dolphins

Tony Manfred

Tom Brady was an abysmal 6 for 8 for 25 yards and an interception in the first half against the Miami Dolphins, and an injured hand appeared to be a big reason why.

CBS zoomed in on the hand, and it is looking pretty nasty.

That’s some serious swelling on the throwing hand, but it didn’t stop him from leading a furious second-half comeback to win the game 27-17 after going down 17-3 (via @BuzzFeedSports):

Tom brady hand swollenCBS via BuzzFeed

Enhance:

Tom brady hand zoomedCBS

He has been hiding it in that pocket all game:

Tom brady handCBS

