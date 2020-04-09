Tom Brady said his former backup teased him relentlessly after Brady suffered a graphic groin injury

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Tom Brady says one of his testicles swelled to the size of an orange after an injury, and backup quarterback Matt Cassel mocked him relentlessly.

Tom Brady shared some graphic details on a brutal groin injury he suffered earlier in his career during an extensive, two-hour interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM.

“The testicles were like, literally like one side was like an orange, and then the other side was normal,” Brady said of his injury. “And I was like, ‘something’s wrong here.'”

Brady said that to add literal insult to injury, backup quarterback Matt Cassel would mock him relentlessly as he worked his way back to health.

Tom Brady promised to “let loose” while teasing his upcoming interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern in a tweet last week.

On Wednesday, he delivered, calling Stern and talking for two hours in an extensive interview that covered everything from his departure from New England, and his relationship with his wife Gisele, to some of the legendary stories of his first year with the Patriots.

Stern’s legendary ability to get some openness out of typically closed-off guests once again came through, with Brady even sharing stories about his relationship with President Trump and some odd scenes in the locker room.

But the most brutal story Brady shared was about an injury he suffered during his first decade with the Patriots. Brady said that he suffered a hernia while playing, but that he didn’t become fully aware of the extent of his injury until he took off his shorts after the game.

“The testicles were like, literally like one side was like an orange,” Brady said. “And then the other side was normal. And I was like ‘something’s wrong here.'”

Making matters worse, backup quarterback Matt Cassel was there to add insult to his injury.

“My backup quarterback at the time, Matt Cassel, drew pictures of me with this one huge testicle on one side, and he would leave them in my locker every day,” Brady said. “‘Purple balls’ he’d call me.”

While Brady has braved his way through more than one injury during his 20 years in the NFL, he didn’t mind admitting that he was in pain during that stretch. “Man that s— hurt,” Brady told Stern. “That was a really tough injury.”

