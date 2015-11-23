While the NFL was in shambles, it looked like Tom Brady was having a great day

Christian Petersen/Getty Tom Brady had a wonderful Sunday.

At the time of this writing, the NFL was having a tough day.

The Ravens’ disastrous season had gotten worse as Joe Flacco tore his ACL and starting running back Justin Forsett broke his arm.

Rams quarterback Case Keenum took a brutal hit to the head, stayed in the game, and gave up, essentially, a game-ending fumble.

The Falcons blew a lead to lose to the Colts — who were still without Andrew Luck — while breakout running back Devonta Freeman left with a concussion.

The Jets lost after Ryan Fitzpatrick threw back-to-back interceptions in the final three minutes. Darrelle Revis suffered a concussion.

The Eagles got blown out as Jameis Winston threw five (5!) touchdowns.

While there are winners to all of these situations, the injuries, bad plays, and division losses really didn’t make it the best day in the NFL.

And in the meantime, Tom Brady, quarterback of the 9-0 New England Patriots, seemed to be having a great day. Here’s what he posted on his Facebook page at 2 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

A beautiful New England day, not a care in the world, an extra day of rest (the Patriots play on Monday), rolling in a giant pile of leaves with a cute dog (of course Tom Brady's dog is named Scooby). Life is pretty easy for Brady these days. His team is one of two undefeated teams in the NFL, and while he's now missing two of his top offensive weapons in Julian Edelman and Dion Lewis, the AFC East presents no threat to him, and the Patriots schedule is easy the rest of the way. Even when he's asked to talk about perhaps the one sore spot in his life, Deflategate, he just chooses not to . It must be nice to be Tom Brady these days.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.