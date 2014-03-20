Report: Tom Brady And Gisele Are Selling Their Los Angeles Estate After Building It From Scratch

TMZ reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are going to sell their Los Angeles estate less than a year after they finished building it.

The couple bought the land in 2009 and spent three years building the house.

“It was important for us to plant roots for our family, and since we both enjoy the creative process, we decided to start from scratch,” Brady told Architectural Digest.

TMZ says they spent $US40 million building it, and the original plan was for the couple to settle in L.A. after Brady retired. But now they’re going to live in Boston.

The six-bedroom, 14,000-square-foot house has a gym and a garden with a chicken coup.

Architectural Digest has a full slideshow >

