Photos Of The $US50 Million Estate Tom Brady And Gisele Built From Scratch

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen finished building their Los Angeles estate less than a year ago.

Now, they’re selling it for a whopping $US50 million.

The 14,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house was built entirely from scratch after the couple bought the land in 2009. It has an infinity pool with a view of the Pacific Ocean, a gym, an outdoor kitchen, and a moat.

It’s their dream house, and now it can be yours for a cool $US50M.

