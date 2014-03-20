Photos Of The $US50 Million Estate Tom Brady And Gisele Built From Scratch

Tony Manfred
Tom brady gisele house exteriorRedfin

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen finished building their Los Angeles estate less than a year ago.

Now, they’re selling it for a whopping $US50 million.

The 14,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house was built entirely from scratch after the couple bought the land in 2009. It has an infinity pool with a view of the Pacific Ocean, a gym, an outdoor kitchen, and a moat.

It’s their dream house, and now it can be yours for a cool $US50M.

The house sits on four acres in Brentwood.

The infinity pool, with a view of the Pacific Ocean.

The view of the canyons.

The poolside cabana.

It has a sitting area and a TV.

The pool at night.

There's a moat.

Another angle of the moat.

The pool pushes right up against the lawn.

Much of house was built from antique or reclaimed materials, including the ceiling beams.

The house has huge archways to give it an outdoor feel.

The kitchen.

The gym.

The master bathroom.

An outdoor bathtub.

There are multiple fireplaces.

The dining room.

The staircase.

An outdoor kitchen

Another sitting area.

An overview of the property.

