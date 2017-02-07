Here is what Tom Brady eats to stay in peak condition at an age most players have already retired

If you’ve ever wondered — from the couch, horizontally, picking at buffalo dip on a Sunday afternoon — what Tom Brady eats to stay in peak football shape at 39, now you can learn all about Brady’s diet from his personal chef.

Boston.com ran an all-access interview with Allen Campbell, the chef employed by Brady and Giselle Bundchen to cook all their meals — and all their kids’ meals. Most will think the diet is pretty crazy and even healthier than you could have imagined.

So, what do Tom and Gisele eat? From Campbell:

80 per cent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 per cent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.

OK, that doesn’t sound too crazy. Maybe more telling is what Brady doesn’t eat:

No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I’ll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats. … I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt.

[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation. What else? No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy.

I, um, OK.

(*pours out coffee, empties refrigerator*)

And how about a cheat day? What does Campbell cook up Tom and Gisele when they just want to, you know, relax? Have some good, old-fashioned comfort food? He said:

I’ve just did [sic] this quinoa dish with wilted greens. I use kale or Swiss chard or beet greens. I add garlic, toasted in coconut oil. And then some toasted almonds, or this cashew sauce with lime curry, lemongrass, and a little bit of ginger. That’s just comfort food for them.

Brady has regularly gone on the record saying that he wants to play football well into his 40s. With a diet this scrupulously healthy, he might just play longer than that, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.