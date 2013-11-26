Tom Brady Tried To Tackle Von Miller, Failed Miserably

Tom Brady did almost everything right during Sunday’s comeback win against the Broncos. Almost.
During the first quarter the Patriots fumbled and Broncos linebacker Von Miller ran it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Brady was in a good spot to tackle Miller but completely whiffed:
He could have learned a thing or two from his rival Peyton Manning:
Peyton Manning Made A Touchdown-Saving Tackle Against The Chiefs >
