TOM BRADY: How The NFL's Biggest Celebrity Spends His Millions

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are selling the Los Angeles mansion that cost them $US40 million to build from scratch, TMZ reports.
They finished building the house less than a year ago.
Brady isn’t the highest-paid in the NFL. He doesn’t have that many endorsements either.
But he’s easily the league’s biggest mainstream celebrity, and he has the lifestyle to back it up.
The rest of his money comes from ~$7 million worth of annual endorsements with companies like Under Armour.
Those figures sound enormous, but it's actually nothing compared to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Gisele made $US45 million last year. She's reportedly on pace to make $US1 billion in career earnings.
It's totally customised, and even has a moat and a chicken coop so they can eat fresh eggs. But they're reportedly going to sell it.
They're also reportedly searching for a new apartment in NYC. They were spotted looking at a $US11.5 million duplex in Manhattan this spring.
He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.
He's the rare athlete who can actually afford to spend money like Floyd Mayweather-esque lifestyle, but tends not to.
