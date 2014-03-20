TOM BRADY: How The NFL's Biggest Celebrity Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Brady giseleDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are selling the Los Angeles mansion that cost them $US40 million to build from scratch, TMZ reports.

They finished building the house less than a year ago.

Brady isn’t the highest-paid in the NFL. He doesn’t have that many endorsements either.

But he’s easily the league’s biggest mainstream celebrity, and he has the lifestyle to back it up.

Brady earned $US38 million last year, making him the 11th highest-paid athlete in the world.

A huge chunk of that came from a $US30 million signing bonus he got from his new Patriots contract.

The rest of his money comes from ~$7 million worth of annual endorsements with companies like Under Armour.

His most notorious endorsement: UGGs for men.

Those figures sound enormous, but it's actually nothing compared to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Gisele made $US45 million last year. She's reportedly on pace to make $US1 billion in career earnings.

In 2013 they finished building their massive mansion in Los Angeles for a reported $US40 million.

It's totally customised, and even has a moat and a chicken coop so they can eat fresh eggs. But they're reportedly going to sell it.

They're also reportedly searching for a new apartment in NYC. They were spotted looking at a $US11.5 million duplex in Manhattan this spring.

They used to live in a Boston condo, but sold it for $US9.2 million last summer.

Interestingly, houses are basically Brady's only lavish purchases.

His cars aren't too gaudy. He got in an accident once while driving a regular old Audi.

He told ESPN that he's a homebody, and has to talk to his friends' kids about music so he knows what's popular.

Splash Mountain is about as wild as he gets.

He does show up at high society events though, like the Kentucky Derby.

Or the Met Ball.

Or the VIP box at Brazil's famed Carnival.

But there's no boats or planes or 20-man entourages with him.

He's the rare athlete who can actually afford to spend money like Floyd Mayweather-esque lifestyle, but tends not to.

