TOM BRADY: How The NFL's Biggest Celebrity Spends His Millions

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are selling the Los Angeles mansion that cost them $US40 million to build from scratch, TMZ reports.

They finished building the house less than a year ago.

Brady isn’t the highest-paid in the NFL. He doesn’t have that many endorsements either.

But he’s easily the league’s biggest mainstream celebrity, and he has the lifestyle to back it up.

