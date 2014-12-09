Tom Brady Explains Why He Loves The F-Word

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has taken some heat this year for getting caught on camera shouting “f***” after making a mistake.

The Boston Globe wrote an article criticising him for it. On the radio station WEEI on Monday morning, Brady talked about his love of the f-word.

“There’s nothing that quite expresses the way I feel like that word,” he said when asked if he wanted to apologise for his bad language.

That is one of the simplest, most accurate defenses of the f-word we’ve heard.

Here’s the full exchange:

Brady: I wish I did have a better mouth out there at times. But there’s nothing that quite expresses the way I feel like that word. WEEI: It is a great word. Brady: It is, it is, especially in the heat of the moment. WEEI: You’re not allowed to say it at home are you? Brady: No I don’t say it at home, of course not. It’s pretty well-filtered at the house. Blame CBS and NBC for putting it on TV, don’t blame me.

He added: “We’re not choirboys, I know that. You bring us up to a certain level of intensity to the game, you’re job is to go out there and physically, emotionally, mentally dominate the game. You don’t do that at church on Sunday. You’ve got to go to the football field for that.”

On the sidelines, Brady is one of the most animated quarterbacks in the NFL. In Week 13 he dropped a rare triple-f-bomb:





It was only a double in Week 14 against the San Diego Chargers:





