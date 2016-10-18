Tom Brady explains why he ducked a question on Donald Trump, says he'll vote on 'Super Tuesday'

Tom Brady continues to avoid diving too deep into the world of politics.

Last week, Brady created a buzz when he abruptly left a press conference when he was asked about Donald Trump’s lewd comments on women that he referred to as “locker room talk.”

Brady smiled at the question and said, “Thank you, guys. Have a great day.”

On Monday, during his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI, Brady opened up slightly about the situation, explaining why he didn’t answer the question, his relationship with Trump, and confirming he will vote on November 8, which he called “Super Tuesday or whatever it is.”

On ducking the Trump question, Brady said he always tries to avoid making headlines. He continued:

“I’ve been in an organisation where we’re taught to say very little, we have respect for our opponents and we don’t do the trash-talking. The thing I’ve always thought is I don’t want to be a distraction for the team. That’s what my goal is. Not that there are things I’ve said and done that haven’t been, but you try not to be. It’s just hard enough to win and prepare without the distractions so when you start having the distractions it’s even harder to prepare.”

Brady said that he met Trump “15, 16 years ago” and they have played golf “many, many times” and always had fun. He explained that Trump has always been supportive of the Patriots and his career, calling him after games to offer words of encouragement. Though he wouldn’t reveal who he would vote for, but he said maybe they will talk about it after the election is over.

Brady come up several times during Trump’s campaign. At the start of the 2015 season, Brady said he had Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker, which he said Trump sent to him as a “keepsake.” He added that it would be “great” if Trump became president, but also noted that he didn’t “even know what the issues are” because he doesn’t pay attention to politics. He ended up walking back his comments, noting that he wasn’t endorsing Trump, saying he merely supports his friends.

Brady is cautious with his words and it doesn’t sound like we’ll be hearing much more from him about Trump in the near future.

Listen to the interview here >

