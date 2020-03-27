Tom Brady's new coach knew the legendary QB would sign with the Buccaneers because his excitement level was 'off the charts'

Getty/Maddie Meyer Tom Brady’s ‘excitement level was off the charts’ during a phone call with Bruce Arians prior to making his free agency decision.

Tom Brady is excited to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told Rich Eisen Tuesday that he knew the six-time Super Bowl champion was coming to Tampa Bay after a phone call because “his excitement level was off the charts.”

Arians also said Brady “was trying to sell me as much as I was trying to sell him” on joining the Buccaneers in free agency.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever to throw the football, but that didn’t stop him from pitching himself to Tampa Bay Buccaneers executives during his free agency.

In an interview with Rich Eisen on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians said he was taken aback by Brady’s “enthusiasm” in a phone call just before he announced his decision to join the Buccaneers.

“He was trying to sell me as much as I was trying to sell him,” Arians said. “His excitement level was off the charts. I mean, I couldn’t wait to go to practice.”

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Bruce Arians said Tom Brady ‘was trying to sell me as much as I was trying to sell him’ on joining the Buccaneers in free agency.

Arians took Brady’s eagerness as a good sign that the six-time Super Bowl champion would land in Tampa Bay. In fact, Arians told Eisen that by the time the call was over, he was confident Brady would be wearing red and pewter next season.

“When I hung up the phone that night, I talked to [Buccaneers GM] Jason [Licht] and I said ‘I think he’s coming,'” he said.

Reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer further supports Arians’ perception of Brady’s enthusiasm. Tampa Bay’s front office was impressed with “the level of research Brady had done” on the team, and now that he’s committed to the Bucs, he’s reportedly buying into team-building efforts in a way that he hasn’t for years with the Patriots.

“Oh, and as for how excited Brady is?” Breer wrote. “If things improve in our country in time for there to be OTAs this year, the Bucs expect him to be there-after he missed those his last two years in New England.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.