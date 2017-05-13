Tom Brady will be on the cover of the newest Madden video game

When EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 18” launches worldwide on Friday, August 25, it will arguably have the most recognisable face in football on its cover — Tom Brady.

Here is the cover. You can see the first trailer below:

EA Sports Tom Brady EA Sports Madden NFL 18 cover.

It is the second-straight year that a member of the New England Patriots will be on the cover, following Rob Gronkowski a year ago. While Gronk’s season ended early with an injury, Brady is not worried about an “Madden Curse.”

“The ‘Madden NFL 18’ cover is a great honour for me,” said Brady. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.