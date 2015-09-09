Tom Brady: I have one of Donald Trump's famous campaign hats in my locker

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had nothing but praise for real-estate mogul Donald Trump on Tuesday morning.

The embattled football star called into the Boston sports-radio station WEEI, on which he discussed his so-called “Deflategate” scandal and, among other things, Trump’s presidential campaign.

“It’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish as an entrepreneur and then as a television star and now running for political office,” Brady said of Trump.

He added: “I think people who can do those types of things and transition into different arenas and still have that type of appeal and carryover. He’s obviously appealing to a lot of people.”

Brady also confirmed that he does, in fact, have one of Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” campaign hats in his locker.

He said that Trump sent it to him through Patriots owner Robert Kraft and that he has known Trump since he judged one of the Republican businessman’s Miss USA beauty pageants back in 2002.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Brady recalled. “And he always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times. So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat. And he gave it to [Kraft] a couple weeks ago. And so it found its way to my locker.”

Here’s a purported photo of Trump’s hat in Brady’s locker:

Tom wants to make America great again. pic.twitter.com/gkUsB4OXe6

— Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) September 5, 2015

Trump has long argued that Brady was unfairly treated by the National Football League, which punished him after investigating the “Deflategate” scandal. Brady was accused of intentionally letting footballs be deflated below NFL standards during a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady and his fans scored a major coup last week, however, when Brady’s four-game suspension was overturned by a federal judge. Asked about the ruling at an unrelated press conference last Thursday, Trump gushed about how he and Brady are close friends.

“Tom Brady is a very good friend of mine. He’s a great guy. For those of you that don’t know him, he’s a very honorable guy and an honest guy and a truly great athlete. He is really a very good friend of mine. I just spoke to him a little while ago and he is so thrilled and so happy,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Brady also called Trump a close friend and said they used to regularly play golf together before the quarterback had children.

“Honestly, he’s a good friend and we’ve had a lot of time on the golf course together over the years. Probably not as much recently, but in my younger days, when I could have more time that I could spend doing those types of things,” he said. “We spent a lot of time golfing together and so forth.”

But Brady wasn’t quite ready to fully endorse Trump’s campaign.

“I don’t know. Am I going to vote for him?” he said when asked if Trump has his vote. “That’s a good question.”

NOW WATCH: Obama has been getting the best of Trump for years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.