Tom Brady says he doesn't just avoid coffee -- he's never tried it in his life

Tom Brady’s personal chef Allen Campbell cooked up quite a story last week (see what I did there?) when he revealed the outrageously healthy diet he prepares every day for the New England quarterback and his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Among the handful of foods and ingredients Brady scrupulously avoids (most controversially: nightshades!) were caffeine and coffee. That Brady doesn’t drink coffee is not all that crazy, of course. Many people avoid caffeine entirely, so for Brady to avoid it, too, isn’t shocking.

What is shocking, however, is Brady’s reveal today that he’s never once in his life gone so far as even try coffee.

“No, I never had any coffee or anything like that,” Brady told WEEI on Monday. “I just never tried it.”

The New England Patriots are sponsored by Dunkin’ Doughnuts. Bundchen is from Brazil, a country responsible for approximately one third of the world’s coffee production. The two regularly vacation to Costa Rica, a country famous for its coffee.

If true, Brady may truly be the most stringent athlete in history. What does this guy give up for Lent?

NOW WATCH: This is what Tom Brady eats to play pro football at 38 years old



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.