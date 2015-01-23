Tom Brady: DeflateGate 'Isn't ISIS'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pointed to the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) as he attempted to dismiss the burgeoning football scandal that has become known as “Deflategate” at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We’re going to be fine. This isn’t ISIS,” Brady said. “You know, no one’s dying.”

The US has been engaged in military strikes against the group since last summer.

At the presser Brady denied being aware any of the footballs used in the Patriots’ playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday were not fully inflated. NFL investigators have reportedly determined 11 of the 12 balls the Patriots used in the game were slightly deflated, which would make them easier to throw and catch.

“I felt them, they were perfect,” Brady said of the footballs.

The Patriots won the game 45-7 and are headed to the Super Bowl.

And this is ISIS:

Watch a video of Brady’s remark about ISIS below.





