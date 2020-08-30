Tom Brady explains why playing through fake crowd noise may be more difficult than playing in front of fans

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Tom Brady practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady says that the pumped-in crowd noise the Buccaneers were practicing with was louder than you might expect.

Brady said that while a live crowd’s noise follows the action, the pumped-in noise is a different beast.

“Normally it ebbs and flows,” Brady said. “But with that pumped in crowd noise, it doesn’t ebb and flow – it just flows.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady says that the pumped-in crowd noise that NFL teams plan to use may be more difficult to deal with than regular road games.

Brady’s comments came while speaking with reporters on Friday, leading off with a cheap shot aimed at his old rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, and Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, who used to be on the Indianapolis staff.

“I thought it was one of the Colts’ old tapes when they used to pump all that sound into the RCA Dome,” Brady said when asked about what it was like to play through the pumped-in crowd noise during practice. “I was telling coach Clyde that they must have pulled that out of his basement for today’s practice.”

After getting his joke in, Brady admitted that the sound was tough to face, noting that while a live crowd rises and falls with the action, the current set up has players fighting through a crowd that is going nuts all the time.

“It’s something to get used to. It definitely has its challenges,” Brady said. “If that’s how loud it’s going to be, that’s going to be tough for everybody. The communication’s tough, and you don’t have a down moment. You’re screaming the whole day to people on the sideline, which is very unique to a game because normally it ebbs and flows. But with that pumped in crowd noise, it doesn’t ebb and flow – it just flows. We’re going to have to get used to that. I’m going to have to draw on my earlier days.”

Here's a video of the @TomBrady joking about the pumped in crowd noise during the #Bucs scrimmage: "I thought it was one of the Colts old tapes when they were pumping noise into the RCA Dome." Bucs QB coach is Clyde Christensen was the assistant coach with the #Colts at the time pic.twitter.com/tm4mvOrE3x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2020

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to start the season in just two weeks, opening their 2020 campaign against the New Orleans Saints. Going up against Drew Brees and Michael Thomas, Brady will have much bigger problems than the crowd noise when Week 1 finally kicks off.

Read more:

The Baltimore Ravens are being praised for their statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake and for direct calls to action – including demanding Mitch McConnell take action in the Senate

Michael Jordan reportedly played a key role as a liaison between NBA players and owners to help save the season

The reigning WNBA Coach of the Year said there would be more outrage ‘if Jacob Blake was a dog’ in an emotional interview before the players’ strike

AOC explained why NBA players’ protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake was a strike rather than a boycott, and why the distinction matters

Chris Webber fought back tears while offering his support to NBA players and explaining why it was important to fight for justice even when change feels a long way away

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.