Here's a pretty bad drawing of Tom Brady from the courtroom sketch artist

Tom Brady was in court today in New York for a hearing in his case against the NFL and the 4-game suspension handed down as a result of the Deflategate investigation.

While nothing was resolved in the case today, the proceedings did produce an awful courtroom sketch of Brady.

First look at sketches from today’s #DeflateGate hearing. Credit: Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/u9rg9s49bT

— Jim Armstrong (@JimArmstrongWBZ) August 12, 2015

The NFL world reacted swiftly, turning the Brady sketch into a meme.

Thanks to Tom Brady, we’ve discovered the Van Gogh of courtroom sketch artists. pic.twitter.com/HodLwhzmaB

— Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) August 12, 2015

Vice Sports caught up with the artist, Jane Rosenberg, who was, according to Vice’s Joseph Swide, “flustered” from the reaction to her drawing and remorseful.

“Tell Tom Brady, I’m sorry,” Rosenberg told Vice. “He’s a very good looking guy and if I didn’t make him look good enough, I’ll try harder next time … I’m working very quickly. Obviously I have a lot of pressure on me, and it’s time pressure. It’s lucky if I have a few minutes. So I’m just trying to grab onto something, just as quick as I can.”

When asked if there is more pressure with a celebrity, Rosenberg answered “Yes, I do. I do feel more pressure. It’s horrible. You hate that. Especially when they’re good looking, that’s the worst. I’d rather do famous terrorists or something.

