Tom Brady Couldn't Sleep Last Night

The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 yesterday, but Tom Brady wasn’t thrilled about how he played.



In his post-game press conference Brady said:

“Well, I sucked pretty bad today, but our defence saved us. And I’m going to try to go out and do a better job in a couple weeks.”

And his poor play kept him up all night. This morning on his regular WEEI Boston radio show, Brady said he didn’t get much sleep last night, and the play that kept him up was his pass to Matthew Slater that was intercepted in the fourth quarter.

Brady also mentioned he still can’t watch highlights from the Pats’ loss to the Giants in the 2008 Super Bowl.

