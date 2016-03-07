Tom Brady congratulates Peyton Manning on his 'incredible career'

Peyton Manning will announce his retirement on Monday, ending one of the most storied careers in NFL history. It also marks the end of one of the biggest rivalries in sports over the last two decades: Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady.

On Sunday, Brady posted a short message on his Facebook page, congratulating Manning on his “incredible career,” and noting that it was “an honour” to compete against him.

Here is the note:

Congratulations Peyton, on an incredible career. You changed the game forever and made everyone around you better. It's been an honour. Posted by Tom Brady on Sunday, March 6, 2016

Thanks to the NFL's strict scheduling rules, as well as the consistent greatness of both quarterbacks' teams, we were treated to Manning vs Brady almost every season and occasionally more than once when they met in the playoffs. Sadly, the rivalry is no more.

