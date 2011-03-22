Tom Brady Sells His $18 Million New York Condo To The Founder Of Green Mountain Coffee

Many female fans of New England Patriots quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady, are wishing that he’d ditch the ponytail, and after viewing the recent video footage him celebrating during Carnival in Brazil, more are hoping that he’ll desist from any future dancing attempts.



However it looks like the only thing the 2010 NFL MVP is dropping is his Upper West Side condo.

Click here to check out Brady’s old digs >

Brady purchased the pad for $14 million in 2006, and though he was asking $18.5 million to take it off his hands, the New York Observer reports that the sale went through officially to Robert Stiller, former CEO of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and the richest man in Vermont, for $17.5 million.

Sometimes you just can’t win ’em all.

The 3,000 square-foot residence is on one of the top floors of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Time Warner centre.

The home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 partial bath, a modern kitchen, and floor to ceiling windows that present astounding views of Central Park and the Hudson River.

This post originally appeared at Trulia.

