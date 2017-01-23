Here's Tom Brady's résumé from when he didn't think he'd make it in the NFL

Before he was one of the best quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady was an NFL draft prospect who had just graduated from the University of Michigan.

He didn’t know in the spring of 2000 if he’d make it in the NFL, so he made a professional résumé in case he had to enter the corporate world.

Brady posted the old résumé on Facebook. It shows that he interned for Merrill Lynch as an assistant to a senior sales broker and worked at Michigan’s golf course while he was in college.

“Found my old resume! Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round,” Brady wrote on Facebook.

He was picked in the sixth round — 199th overall — and ultimately he had little use for this:

