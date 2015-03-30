Tom Brady posted a Facebook video of him doing a crazy cliff dive and fans are flipping out

Tom Brady is known for taking a risk or two and sacrificing his body on the football field. Fans love that.

But when he goes on vacation and decides to jump off a crazy high cliff just for the thrill of it? That’s a little different.

Such was the case this weekend as Brady posted a video on his Facebook page. It shows Brady at first contemplating the plunge. Someone (Gisele?) asks at the top of the video, “Are you going to jump, Tom?”

He doesn’t seem so sure.

But then Boston’s favourite Quarterback, and defending Super Bowl champion, gets up and takes a long look down.

And then — boom.

Needless to say, this all turned out well. At least, the dive did.

The Facebook feedback from his fans was definitely not as positive.

Here’s the whole dive in its full glory:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.